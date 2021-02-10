Leon Briggs: Police officers had 'no training' to carry man who died
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Police officers had "no training" in carrying a man who was restrained and later died, an inquest heard.
Leon Briggs, 39, died in 2013 after being detained at Luton police station under the Mental Health Act.
The inquest heard from a training officer who said some of the officers used outdated tactics to carry and restrain Mr Briggs.
He also said they were wrong to carry Mr Briggs into a police cell head-first.
Mr Briggs, a father-of-two and lorry driver, was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act in Marsh Road, Luton, at around 14:00 GMT on 4 November 2013, before being taken into custody in handcuffs and leg restraints.
He became unconscious and was pronounced dead in hospital at about 16:15.
The inquest heard his primary cause of death was "amphetamine intoxication with prone restraint and prolonged struggling". A secondary cause of death was given as coronary heart disease.
The jury at the inquest in Milton Keynes was shown CCTV footage of Mr Briggs being placed into a police van after he was picked up off the pavement.
PC Daniel Sullivan, who teaches personal safety and physical training for Bedfordshire Police, said the officers' treatment of Mr Briggs was not in accordance with national police guidance.
He said: "Some of the officers involved in the lift were police community support officers (PCSOs).
"They've been given absolutely no training in lifting, handling or managing a subject who's been handcuffed or leg restrained because it doesn't form part of their role.
"They're assisting in something they've never done before, much the same as if a member of the public had tried to help lift or carry someone."
The jury was told that officers held Mr Briggs by his leg restraints, while no-one was managing his head.
PC Sullivan, who was not involved in the restraint, said the officers' hand positions "weren't ideal" and they carried Mr Briggs into the cell the "wrong" way.
He said: "They've gone into the cell head-first, but we would normally teach feet-first.
"With the training that was delivered in Bedfordshire Police at the time, that tactic wasn't in accordance with the guidance.
"The technique and tactic used was a technique and tactic that Bedfordshire Police had stopped using when personal issue leg restraints were enforced."
The inquest continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk