Paul Jenner 'unlawfully killed' in cleared partner case
A man whose partner was cleared of his murder in a criminal trial was killed unlawfully, a coroner has concluded.
Paul Jenner, 41, died 12 days after being assaulted by Sherry Naidoo, 37, at their address in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire on 23 October 2019.
Last year a crown court judge ruled Naidoo had no case to answer for murder nor manslaughter.
A coroner said the assault - for which Naidoo was jailed - "put in train... events that led to his death".
Mr Jenner was attacked by Naidoo two weeks after she had been released from prison for assaulting him.
At Luton Crown Court in October, Naidoo was jailed for 16 months after admitting assaulting him at their address in Dylan Court, though Judge Lynn Tayton said there was no case to answer on the murder charge nor for the alternative charge of manslaughter.
Mr Jenner was taken to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital on 24 October 2019 before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment for bleeding on the brain and facial injuries, and where he later died.
'Unlawful killing'
At an inquest in Ampthill, coroner Sean Cummings recorded a conclusion of unlawful killing.
He said: "After hearing the evidence I consider that it is likely beyond the balance of probability that Sherry Naidoo did subject Paul Jenner to a violent assault and that assault put in train a sequence of events that led to his death."
The inquest was told that during the criminal trial, a neuropathologist agreed with the defence that the bleeding on Mr Jenner's brain could have occurred over a period of time when Naidoo was in custody for the previous offence.
A pathologist also said she could not rule out the possibility that he had accidentally stumbled to the floor after drinking.
The cause of death was given as complications from an acute bleed and traumatic head injuries.
Mr Jenner was also suffering from chronic alcoholic disease.