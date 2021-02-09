Leon Briggs: Police officer 'completely shocked' by man's death in custody
A police officer was left "completely shocked" by how quickly a man's health declined as he was held in a cell after being restrained, an inquest heard.
Leon Briggs, 39, died in November 2013 after being detained at Luton police station under the Mental Health Act.
CCTV footage showed police officers left Mr Briggs lying face-down in a cell before he became unresponsive and fell silent.
PC Zoe Asbury told the inquest she saw nothing "unusual" prior to his death.
Mr Briggs, a father-of-two and lorry driver, was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act in Marsh Road, Luton, at around 14:00 GMT on 4 November 2013, before being taken into custody in handcuffs and leg restraints.
The jury at the inquest in Milton Keynes has been shown CCTV footage of the moment Mr Briggs was carried into the police station, shouting and screaming, before he was locked up.
Reading a statement, PC Asbury said Mr Briggs was "non-violent" and "calm" at first but became "non-compliant" when prompted to walk into the police station.
There was "lots of shouting" as Mr Briggs was "physically resisting", the inquest heard.
The jury was told that no-one "raised concerns" after Mr Briggs stopped moving and was left face-down on the cell floor.
PC Asbury said: "I didn't notice anything unusual."
She was heard on CCTV footage calling out Mr Briggs' name five times, with no response aside from "finger movements".
The officer told the jury: "I honestly believed that he was OK. If I hadn't I would have gone into the cell straight away."
The inquest heard that minutes later, officers entered the cell to check on him, and PC Asbury ran "with a sense of urgency" to get a defibrillator.
"I was completely shocked that Leon Briggs' health had deteriorated so very quickly," she said.
"I was in a state of shock, I had the shakes and felt weak and very emotional."
The inquest continues.
