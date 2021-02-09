Yarl's Wood: Asylum seeker prefab plans scrapped by Home Office
The Home Office will scrap plans for temporary accommodation for about 200 asylum seekers, the BBC understands.
Construction of the prefabricated-style units beside Yarl's Wood immigration removal centre in Bedfordshire began on the site late last year.
The proposed camp had attracted intense criticism from local residents and religious leaders.
The Home Office is expected to confirm that anticipated extra demand on the asylum system failed to materialise.
Other temporary accommodation will continue to be used for asylum seekers, including at Napier Barracks in Kent, which was set on fire in January.
Last month, more than 40 faith group leaders wrote to the government arguing the temporary accommodation would not meet residents' "health and mental well-being needs".
Bedford resident Rosie Newbigging also opposed the plans and her solicitor sent letters to the Home Office and Bedford Borough Council threatening legal action.
Her campaign raised more than £22,000 towards any legal action.
The Labour MP for Bedford, Mohammad Yasin, said he was "relieved and delighted" the plans had been shelved.
"It was a terrible idea to house a vulnerable group of people in hostile, inappropriate and unsafe accommodation in the middle of a pandemic," he said.
Yarl's Wood, which opened in 2001, can hold about 400 detainees.
The majority were women until August, when the last few female detainees left the site as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The centre has since been used to house dozens of Channel migrants.
The BBC has approached the Home Office for comment.
