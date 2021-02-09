Snow: Covid variant test centres in Broxbourne reopen
Two centres where residents are being asked to get tested for a coronavirus variant have reopened after snow forced them to close on Monday.
The Broxbourne Lido and Paradise Wildlife Parks, in Hertfordshire, are now running as normal.
Hertfordshire County Council has asked about 10,000 adults in the Broxbourne district to get tested, since cases of the South African variant emerged.
Door-to-door test deliveries have continued as planned, it said.
A Met Office yellow warning for snow was put in place across the region until 23:59 GMT on Wednesday.
The council has asked motorists to only make essential journeys and to "stay safe in the cold conditions".
