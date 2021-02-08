Bromham rape: E-fit appeal over attack on boy, 12, in 2018
An e-fit has been released after a boy with "great courage" recently reported being raped in a car more than two years ago.
The boy, then aged 12, was grabbed by a man while he was running in Bromham, near Bedford, in late August 2018.
He was taken to a car and managed to escape after about 15 minutes and ran home, Bedfordshire Police said.
The man was described as being in his late 30s or early 40s, about 6ft tall, with ginger hair and stubble.
He wore black tracksuit bottoms and a zip-up hoodie, and it was believed the car was a black five-door Ford Focus or Fiesta.
'Popular walking spot'
Police said the boy was running towards Bromham Bridge from Bedford at about 18:00 BST on the day of the attack.
Det Con Rebecca Goodman said: "It has taken great courage for a young boy to come forward now and report this shocking incident.
"This happened on a warm summer's evening in a popular walking spot, and although we appreciate this was some time ago we hope something may stick in your memory about that evening.
"Do you recognise the man pictured?
"Did you see anyone acting suspiciously, or a boy running, and can now help us piece together the events of that evening?
"Any information, however small, could help us to progress this investigation."