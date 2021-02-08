Instagram school-run parrot from Bedfordshire is global hit
- Published
A parrot has amassed a huge following on social media after being seen going for walks on its owner's shoulder and flying freely around the local parks.
Carlie Thomas, who works for an emergency vet, has had Shelby since she was hatched, exactly one year ago.
Her fame was "amazing", she said.
Miss Thomas, a key worker, takes Shelby on the three-minute walk to her daughter's primary school a couple of times a week.
"The journey actually takes about half an hour because people love to look at her and want to know why there's a parrot on my shoulder," she said.
"We get called the 'local pirate family'.
"Everyone is fascinated by her - it's like people have seen a unicorn or something."
Shelby is a free-flying parrot, and has been trained since she was young, so can be seen regularly soaring over the parks near the family home.
But she always comes back.
"She's like a boomerang - she knows she wouldn't survive without us, so she doesn't go far," said Miss Thomas.
Shelby, who does not have a cage, shares the house with her owner and children, as well as a cat a dog.
Asked whether the cat had ever tried to attack the bird, Ms Thomas said she believed her feline was actually a little confused by its feathered friend.
"My cat was a stray and quite feral, and has a huge hunter-drive," she said.
"But I don't think it recognises Shelby as a bird because she is so big and colourful."
Miss Thomas got Shelby from a specialist breeder last year, following her father's death.
She said she had always wanted a bird, and had researched their care for years, but as her father was allergic to them, she did not get one.
Shelby was her way of keeping his memory alive, she said.
The bird, which hatched on 8 February 2020, could live to about 80, said Ms Thomas, who stressed that owning a parrot was a lifelong commitment.