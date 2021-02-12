The candidates for PCC in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire
Voters will head to the polls to elect Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) for Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire on 6 May.
PCCs are elected as representatives who work to ensure police forces in England and Wales are running effectively.
They replaced police authorities in 2012 and were intended to bring a public voice to policing.
Elections were postponed in 2020 due to coronavirus but look set to go ahead this year.
These are the candidates who have said they intend to stand for PCC this year (listed alphabetically):
Bedfordshire
Kathryn Holloway, who has been the Conservative PCC since 2016 has announced she will not be standing.
The candidates are:
Festus Akinbusoye, Conservatives
Runs his own security business and also serves as a special constable for Bedfordshire Police.
Patrick Hamill, Independent
An Independent councillor for Central Bedfordshire Council, where he sits on the development management committee and the Houghton Regis town partnership committee.
David Michael MBE, Labour
Had a 30-year career in policing and reached the rank of detective chief inspector while at the Metropolitan Police.
Jas Parmar, Liberal Democrats
Served in the Metropolitan Police and runs a post office in Kempston, Bedfordshire.
Hertfordshire
David Lloyd, Conservatives
Has been the PCC since the role was created in November 2012 - prior to this he was the deputy leader of Hertfordshire County Council.
Sam North, Liberal Democrats
Served as an officer for both Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police, and was also a councillor at North Hertfordshire District Council.
Philip Ross, Labour
A business consultant specialising in cyber security, he is also a published author on garden cities and a campaigner for small business.
This list will be updated if and when more candidates declare they are to stand.