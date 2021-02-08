Covid vaccine: Shakin' Stevens says jab is 'first step to hope'
Singer Shakin' Stevens has said receiving the coronavirus jab is "the first step to hope".
The Cardiff-born rock 'n' roller, 72, whose real name is Michael Barratt, was given his first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on Sunday.
He described staff at the centre as "brilliant, absolutely brilliant".
"Shaky" had a string of number ones in the 1980s including This Ole House, Oh Julie and Merry Christmas Everyone.
He admitted to having a fear of needles, and said: "I was nervous before I got there, but I was very impressed.
"There were a lot of people getting vaccinated, but it was all very organised and all working together - nice people who made us all feel very relaxed."
He described conspiracy theories about the vaccine as "concerning and upsetting" because they could put people's lives at risk, and advised anyone with worries to discuss them with their GP.
Following his vaccination at Adams Park Stadium, he said he was "relieved".
"It is the first step to hope and it had to be done to help get life back to normal," he said.
The singer said he hoped the roll-out of the vaccination programme would lead to live performances restarting in the future.
"We have had tours cancelled. It's a terrible thing and we all wanted it to go away quicker," he said.
"So fingers crossed - you just have got to cope with the situation.
"Keep your distance, wear your masks."
