Covid: Bedford mum's lockdown business is her 'anxiety therapy'
By Alex Pope
BBC News, East
- Published
A mother-of-two who turned her sewing hobby into a lockdown business said it has become a "coping mechanism" to improve her mental health.
Emma Talbot, 39, from Bedford, started Clemency Loves Jude from her kitchen table to help with post-natal anxiety and panic attacks caused by lockdowns.
Unable to buy new clothes, she adapted her wardrobe and began making headbands with the leftover material.
"I find it incredibly therapeutic being creative," she said.
"During the first lockdown in March, I was experiencing panic attacks, feeling anxious and not sleeping well as I was dealing with post-natal and pandemic anxiety," she said.
To help her mental health, she ran and in the evenings "distracted myself by sewing or customising clothes".
She was already on prescribed medication and was seeing a counsellor, but found the hobby also helped her.
"With two young kids it's unpredictable - it's about having the coping mechanism," she said.
"As I wear hairbands, I wanted to make one without any glue - just handmade and sewn - so I created and made my own template."
Keen to make her online business "sustainable and eco friendly", she sourced material from old clothes, charity shops, Ebay, and family and friends.
She sells her products through social media channels and weekly orders are in the double-digits.
"Sewing in the evening is my way of winding down and to take my head away from the news," she added.
"It's a business, a hobby and a therapy."
Clemency Loves Jude was founded in November and has "helped financially" after a two-year period which included maternity leave, sick pay and furlough from her role with Bedford Blues Rugby Club.
Figures from the Office of National Statistics show more people have reported symptoms of depression since the pandemic began.
The Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Groups (BLMK CCG) said: "Covid 19 has had a significant impact on people's mental wellbeing.
"Even the most resilient of people are finding it hard to get through the days, and every day feels like the last."
It said free phone or internet help is available and advised searching for 'wellbeing service' in your local area.
How to cope
- Find new things to do, such as taking a free course or exercising
- Go to websites like Togetherall and Recovery College Online
- Use mobile phone apps and mindful breathing videos to help with meditation and mindfulness
- Anyone in crisis should contact 111 in the first instance where specially trained people can help you get the right support
- Seek help early
Source: BLMK CCG
