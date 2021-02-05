Rickmansworth baby death: Davey Everson convicted of murdering Millie-Rose Burdett
- Published
A man who killed his girlfriend's baby by "shaking or throwing her" has been found guilty of murder.
Davey Everson, 23, had denied killing three-month-old Millie-Rose Burdett, who died on 11 January 2019.
Her mother, Kirsty Burdett, 25, who was accused of failing to take reasonable steps to protect her, has been convicted of causing or allowing the death of her daughter.
The pair will be sentenced at the Old Bailey at a later date.
At a trial at St Albans Crown Court, the jury heard Millie was admitted to Watford General Hospital on 15 December 2018 with multiple fractures, bruising and a severe brain injury, from which she never recovered.
She died in a coma at King's College Hospital in London when her life support system was turned off.
The court heard Everson, who lived in Haselbury Road, in Edmonton in London, had begun a relationship with Burdett, of Nightingale Road, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, when she was pregnant.
He was alone with the baby when the fatal injuries were inflicted, but told emergency services he had been feeding her when she choked and stopped breathing.
A scan showed Millie had a bleed on her brain which prosecutor David Spens QC said suggested a "strong possibility of a non-accidental injury having taken place".
He said Everson had "never provided an account that explains how her injuries were caused".
"That is because the prosecution say the truth is he violently assaulted her in anger, most likely by shaking or throwing her against a surface such as into a cot," he said.
Jurors also heard there had been previous incidents where Millie was injured prior to being admitted to hospital that December and that Mr Everson was "rough and violent" towards the baby.
Mr Spens said Burdett had "failed to take reasonable steps to protect Millie from Mr Everson despite the clear signs that he posed a serious risk to her".
"Rather than reporting his behaviour and ending the relationship, Kirsty Burdett had defended him, covered up for him," he said.
Both defendants were also convicted of cruelty to a person under 16 involving another child who cannot be named.
The Crown Prosecution Service said it was a "tragic case of a defenceless infant who suffered horrendous treatment at the hands of a violent man and was failed by her mother".
