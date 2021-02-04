Covid: Asda Watford vaccine centre set up in clothing department
Supermarket chain Asda has opened its second in-store coronavirus vaccination centre.
The superstore in Watford has partnered with the NHS to turn its George clothing department into a hub capable of delivering thousands of vaccinations each week.
Trained pharmacy workers will administer the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, beginning on Thursday.
Eligible patients will receive a letter to book with the NHS directly.
People "should not contact the store" to make an appointment, said an Asda spokesperson.
The supermarket opened its first vaccination site at its Cape Hill store in Birmingham on 28 January, which has been administering 240 vaccines per day.
In a statement, Asda said the Watford superstore was "a much larger space that has the capacity to deliver 3,500 vaccines a week".
Faisal Tuddy, Asda superintendent pharmacist, said: "We want to do all we can to help the NHS get the vaccine to priority groups as quickly as possible so it is great to be able to expand our Covid vaccination service to a second location.
"Many of the people who will attend the store today have been shielding at home for months and we hope receiving the vaccine is the first step towards a return to normality for them.
"It is also a proud moment for our pharmacy colleagues in Watford, many of who live locally, and are keen to play their part in supporting the local vaccination programme."
