Captain Sir Tom Moore: PM announces national clap
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has encouraged members of the public to clap for Captain Sir Tom Moore at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The 100-year-old, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden, died with coronavirus in Bedford Hospital on Tuesday.
Mr Johnson said the clap would also be for "all those health workers for whom he raised money".
He added Capt Sir Tom's life was "a long life lived well".
Meanwhile, dozens of tributes have been left outside his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.
Capt Sir Tom tested positive for Covid-19 last week. His family said due to other medication he was receiving for pneumonia, he was unable to be vaccinated.
The Army veteran won the nation's hearts by walking 100 laps of his garden last spring during the first coronavirus lockdown, raising money for NHS Charities Together.
He had initially set out to raise £1,000, but he eventually raised £32,794,701 from more than 1.5 million supporters and was knighted by the Queen in July.
A weekly applause for front-line NHS staff and other key workers ran for 10 weeks during the UK's first lockdown.
Before Prime Minister's Questions earlier, the House of Commons held a one-minute silence in memory of Capt Sir Tom and those who have lost their lives as a result of the pandemic.
Afterwards, Mr Johnson said: "We all now have the opportunity to show our appreciation for [Capt Sir Tom] and all that he stood for and believed in.
"That is why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 18:00 GMT this evening."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer added Capt Sir Tom "embodied the spirit of Britain" and welcomed the announcement.