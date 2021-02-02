Captain Sir Tom Moore: Queen leads tributes to 'inspiration for the nation'
- Published
The Queen has led tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore, who has died with coronavirus.
The 100-year-old, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities, died at Bedford Hospital on Tuesday, two days after being admitted.
The Queen is to send her own private message of condolence to the family, Buckingham Palace said.
"Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year," said a statement.
"Her thoughts, and those of the Royal Family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world."
Capt Sir Tom was awarded a knighthood from the Queen in the summer at Windsor Castle.
On the day, he said he was "absolutely overawed" to be knighted.
Politicians, broadcasters and celebrities have also paid their respects to the Army veteran.
The flag above 10 Downing Street will fly at half-mast, while Boris Johnson called Capt Sir Tom a "hero in the truest sense of the word".
The British Army also paid tribute, posting a video of its veteran on Twitter, describing him as "an exceptional man and soldier to the end".
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "He was a great British hero that showed the best of our country & I send my best wishes to his family at this time."
Michael Ball, who sang with the veteran on the number one single You'll Never Walk Alone, also paid tribute.
Rest in peace @captaintommoore . A wonderful life so well lived and a hero and fighter to the very end. So very very sad. Love and prayers for @Hannah_I_M and all the family. 💔— Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) February 2, 2021
Capt Sir Tom had been taken to hospital on Sunday for help with his breathing, after being treated for pneumonia, and testing positive for coronavirus last week.
Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said he had given the nation a "boost when we most needed it" with his fundraising last year.
"On behalf of everyone in the NHS, I want to pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore who has been the model of all that has been good about our country's response to Covid-19," she said.
Labour leader Keir Starmer said: "This is incredibly sad news. Britain has lost a hero."
NHS Charities Together said it was "devastated" and thanked Capt Sir Tom for the money he raised, adding: "We owe him so much."
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby called him "the very best of us".
Ex-England footballer and BBC commentator Gary Lineker called him a "national treasure and a hero".
Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan - who gave Capt Tom Moore an England cricket cap on his 100th birthday - described him as the person "that's been our heartbeat & inspiration".