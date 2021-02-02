Louise Lotz: Debby Foxwell jailed for murdering neighbour with spade
A woman who bludgeoned her neighbour to death with a garden spade has been sentenced to life in prison.
Debby Foxwell had a "visceral hatred" for Louise Lotz - a "hoarder" she blamed for her inability to sell her home in Welwyn Garden City, the court heard.
She killed her after an argument in what Judge Kay described as a "shocking" and "senseless" attack.
The 41-year-old must serve a minimum of 21 years in prison.
Foxwell denied murder but had admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility. She was convicted of murder by a jury at St Albans Crown Court in February last year.
The trial heard there had been problems between the two women, who lived next door to each other in Fordwich Road, for at least six years.
Prosecutor Alan Blake said: "Initially, relations were cordial but they swiftly deteriorated. As so often in neighbours' dispute, it began over petty matters: boundaries, bins, and borders."
He added: "[Ms Lotz] was something of an untidy hoarder. The rear garden was overgrown and unloved. The interior was cluttered."
Jurors heard that, after a row in the back garden, on 24 August 2019, Foxwell grabbed the victim's phone, picked up a spade and forced her way into Ms Lotz's home and smashed her belongings.
The 64-year-old former councillor, who had been on the phone to police at the time, ran to another house, shouting "help me, help me".
She was attacked by Foxwell, who hit her four or five times with the side of the spade.
Returning home, Foxwell told her partner: "It's over. I have done it."
Sentencing, Judge Kay described it as a "savage attack".
The court heard that Foxwell sent a WhatsApp message to a police officer on the night of the murder, which read: "When will it stop? When I have smashed her head in - that's when."
In a statement, Ms Lotz' family said: "Louise was a loving mother, sister and grandmother. Her death has come as a shock to us all. We will miss her dearly."
The judge said the hostilities between the neighbours had lasted for five years and they could "not stand the sight of each other".
"The police had been monitoring and recording complaints for several years," he said,
Judge Kay said Ms Lotz received "numerous blows".
"The attack was brutal and savage driven by wild anger and viciousness," he said.
