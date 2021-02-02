BBC News

Milton Keynes: Anil Gill charged with murder of wife Ranjit Gill

image captionThe woman's body was found at Beresford Close, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, at 10:10 GMT

A man has been charged with murder after his wife's body was found with "significant injuries".

Ranjit Gill, 43, was found in Beresford Close in Emerson Valley in Milton Keynes, on Sunday morning.

Her husband, Anil Gill, 46, also of Beresford Close, has been charged with murder and is due at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court.

Thames Valley Police said the family was being supported, but formal identification had not taken place yet.

