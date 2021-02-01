Covid-19: Captain Sir Tom Moore's family with him in hospital
Captain Sir Tom Moore's family are with him in hospital after he was admitted with coronavirus, the hospital has said.
The 100-year-old, who raised almost £33m for the NHS, was taken to Bedford Hospital on Sunday after requiring help with his breathing.
In a statement released with his daughters' consent, Bedford Hospital said it continued to care for him.
"At this time, members of Captain Tom's family are with him," it added.
The statement concluded with a request for "space and privacy" for relatives.
Capt Sir Tom had been treated for pneumonia over the past few weeks and last week tested positive for Covid-19, his daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, said on Twitter on Sunday.
She added he needed help with his breathing and was being treated on a ward, but not in ICU.
Capt Sir Tom had not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine because of the medication he was taking for pneumonia, a family spokesperson had said previously.