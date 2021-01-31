Covid-19: Captain Sir Tom Moore in hospital with coronavirus
- Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore has been admitted to hospital with coronavirus, his daughter has said.
The 100-year-old, who raised more than £33m for the NHS, was taken to Bedford Hospital after requiring help with his breathing, Hannah Ingram-Moore said on Twitter.
She said he had been treated for pneumonia over the past few weeks and last week tested positive for Covid-19.
Mrs Ingram-Moore said her father was not in intensive care.
The Army veteran won the nation's hearts when he walked 100 laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire before his 100th birthday during the first national lockdown.
He was knighted by the Queen in July.
In Mrs Ingram-Moore's tweet, she said her father had been at home with the family until Sunday when he "needed additional help with breathing".
She said the medical care he had received in the past few weeks had been "remarkable".
"We know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible," she said.