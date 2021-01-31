Milton Keynes murder probe launched after woman found dead
A woman aged in her 40s was found dead with "significant injuries" inside a house, police said.
Thames Valley Police said the woman's body was found at the property in Beresford Close, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, at 10:10 GMT.
A 46-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Police said they believed it to be an "isolated incident" and a "scene watch" was in place while inquiries continued.
The force said the woman's next of kin had been informed.
Det Supt Justin Fletcher said: "We have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman.
"Our thoughts remain with her family at this difficult time.
"We are in the very early stages of our investigation, however at this time we believe this to be an isolated incident and a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder."