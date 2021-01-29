Welwyn Garden City man charged with Christie Frewin murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a mother of three.
Police were called to Lady Grove in Welwyn Garden City at about 09:20 GMT on Wednesday, and Christie Frewin, aged 25, "was found with injuries which had proved fatal".
Hertfordshire Police has charged Alex Staines, 30, from Upperfield Road in the town with murder and possession of a bladed article.
He will appear at Hatfield Remand Court later.
Paying tribute to Ms Frewin, her family said in a statement she was "the sweetest, most kind, loving sister, daughter and mother to her children that we could have ever asked for".
"We always had each other through everything," they said.
"She loved so hard and no matter what Christie was facing she always put on the bravest face for her three most beautiful children."
Det Insp Justine Jenkins, leading the murder investigation, said: "Our inquiries into the incident are continuing, but it is being treated as an isolated incident between parties known to each other."