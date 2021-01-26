Covid-19: Luton's new mass vaccination centre opens
A new mass vaccination centre aimed at expanding the roll-out of the Covid-19 jab has opened in Luton.
The NHS said the hub, based at the Redgrave Children and Young People's Centre, could enable thousands of people to vaccinated each week.
It will offer jabs to over-75s and health and social care staff.
Dr Sarah Whiteman, from the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes CCGs, said it was "a big step forward in helping beat the Covid-19 pandemic".
Nationally, more than 6.5 million people in the UK have now received a first dose of a vaccine, and more than 470,000 people have had a second.
In the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes area, 22,292 of the 39,719 people aged 80 and above had received a first dose of the vaccine in the latest government statistics going up to 17 January.
Some 4,062 had also received a second dose.
That first dose rate of 56.1% was below the UK figure of 75%.
The coronavirus case rate in Luton in the week to 21 January had fallen to 658.1 cases per 100,000 people, but that was the 16th-highest for a district in England.
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Luton is almost 16,000 since testing started.
The vaccination centre at Redgrave Children and Young People's Centre is being run by Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust.
Dr Whiteman said: "We have been working hard with our partner organisations in the lead up to opening the centre today.
"My sincere thanks go to everyone, volunteers, partners and NHS staff who have worked around the clock to deliver this programme."
