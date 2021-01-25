Bedford Council issues 'do not travel' request as weather affects Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire
A council issued "do not travel" advice and cancelled its transport services for day centres and children of key workers due to the icy weather.
Bedford Borough Council said it was due to "freezing conditions affecting the safety of local roads".
The authority advised drivers not to travel on Monday morning unless it was "absolutely vital".
Some schools were shut in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire and the A1 blocked due to a crash.
Under current national restrictions, only children of critical workers, vulnerable children and young people are able to attend school.
The conditions were having an impact across the counties:
- Some 60 schools in Central Bedfordshire, eight in Bedford Borough, 74 in Buckinghamshire and three in Milton Keynes said they were closed on Monday
- In Hertfordshire, there was no information on the county council website, but parents and carers are informed directly about any closures
- The A1(M) in Hertfordshire was shut southbound between junction six for Welwyn and junction four for Hatfield after one vehicle crashed
- Hertfordshire Police said driving conditions in the county on Monday were "hazardous and icy" and you should only travel if it was "absolutely essential"
- Yellow weather warnings for ice - meaning icy patches are likely to cause travel disruption, slips and falls - are in place until 11:00 GMT across the East of England
Bedford Council said it had been gritting priority routes on Sunday, and would continue to do so on Monday, but road surface temperatures had been due to fall to -6C (21F) overnight and not rise above freezing until after 10:00 GMT.
It added that due to the national lockdown, "gritting is likely to be less effective than normal" as there were fewer vehicles available.
Councillor Charles Royden, who is responsible for transport and the environment, said: "In these unique circumstances... advice to motorists has to be that we expect the roads to be extremely challenging [on Monday] morning and that they should delay their journeys until later in the day if at all possible."
The A1(M) in Hertfordshire was shut southbound between junction six for Welwyn and junction four for Hatfield after one vehicle crashed at about 04:00, police said.
A man was taken to hospital and police said the road was "likely to be shut for sometime" for the investigation.
On Sunday, Luton Council said some Covid test centres in Luton were shut due to the wintry conditions, while Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service cleared snow from outside two vaccination centres in Wycombe, so they could stay open.
Final set of pictures from the snow-clearing operation at Adams Park vaccination centre in High Wycombe, where firefighters helped ensure it remained open.
People in Seer Green in Buckinghamshire were called on to rescue an ambulance that was stuck in thick snow at the bottom of Orchard Road.
A huge thank you to the people of Seer Green in South Bucks who came out in force to help one of our crews make it up a hill in thick snow at the bottom of Orchard Road/Bottom Lane earlier today.
Great to see such community spirit and support for our NHS! Thank you guys!
