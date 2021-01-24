BBC News

In pictures: Snowy scenes across the East

Published
image copyrightSt Alban Cathedral
image captionSt Albans Cathedral said "hello" to snow on Sunday morning

Parts of the East of England have been blanketed in snow, as a yellow Met Office weather warning remains in place until midnight.

Northamptonshire Police said the snow had caused "worsening road conditions".

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire armed policing unit said it had attended three incidents "in quick succession, due to adverse weather conditions".

However, most people managed to stay safe and enjoy the snow. Here is a selection of images from across the region.

image copyrightBuckiePhotography
image captionIn Cambridgeshire, walkers made sure they were wrapped up in Great Paxton
image copyrightalpaca lady
image captionAn alpaca and sheep in Ramsey St Marys, in Cambridgeshire, seemed confused by the snowy ground
image captionDo you want to build a very large snowman in Dunstable?
image copyrightRebecca Zeitlin
image captionHoughton House in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, looked rather ghostly
image copyrightSunnyoutlook
image captionBBC Weather Watcher Sunnyoutlook caught a picture perfect snow scene at The Pavilion in Bedford Park
image copyrightZoe Nolan
image captionThe concrete cows in Milton Keynes had a dusting of the white stuff
image copyrightSandy Sun
image captionEven the sheep in Bledlow, Buckinghamshire, enjoyed the wintery conditions
image copyrightAnnie Slinn
image captionChildren in Northampton took the chance to go tobogganing

