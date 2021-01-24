BBC News

Hertfordshire firefighters rescue Shetland pony from 10ft sinkhole

Published
image copyrightSimon Tuhill
image captionFire crews from four fire stations worked to rescue the Shetland pony over three and a half hours

A Shetland pony which fell down a 10ft (3m) sinkhole has been rescued by firefighters.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the "difficult and challenging" rescue in Abbots Langley at about 08:30 GMT on Friday.

Simon Tuhill, area commander, said the animal had fallen down the sinkhole overnight and was trapped.

It took more than three hours to dig around the hole and crews used strops to support the pony and lift her out.

image copyrightSimon Tuhill
image captionThe pony was checked over by a local vet

Mr Tuhill said: "This was an especially difficult rescue because of the restricted space available for crews."

A vet checked the animal and sedated it before firefighters could rescue it from the hole.

Mr Tuhill said: "This was a really technically challenging incident."

He added, via Twitter, the animal was left "dirty but safe" after it had been assessed by a vet.

image copyrightSimon Tuhill
image captionCrews had to be very careful not to cause the hole to collapse, Simon Tuhill said

