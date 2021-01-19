Leon Briggs was 'more distressed being detained' than beforehand
A man who died after being detained by police was "more distressed once on the floor" while being restrained than he had been before, an inquest heard.
Leon Briggs, 39, died in November 2013 after being detained under the Mental Health Act at Luton police station.
Estate agent Alex Bennett told a jury Mr Briggs had been behaving "very unusually" in the street beforehand.
Mr Bennett said he had seen Mr Briggs being restrained face down on the ground by two officers.
Father-of-two Mr Briggs was held by Bedfordshire Police under section 136 of the Mental Health Act, which gives officers the power to take a person of concern from a public place to one of safety.
He was placed in a cell at about 14:25 GMT on 4 November. He became unconscious and was pronounced dead in hospital at about 16:15.
The inquest heard the lorry driver's primary cause of death was "amphetamine intoxication with prone restraint and prolonged struggling".
A secondary cause of death was given as coronary heart disease.
Giving evidence, Mr Bennett said Mr Briggs had been "running in and out of the road with cars coming down with no care for his own safety" and "going in and out of shops on Marsh Road [in Luton], shouting".
Mr Bennett said he later saw Mr Briggs being restrained, adding: "He was just lying flat down, face floored, arms behind his back."
He said an officer had sat on Mr Briggs' lower back or legs and he had been struggling and "groaning with a hint of a scream in it".
When asked whether it looked like the officer was putting his weight on Mr Briggs, he said "yes".
Mr Bennett said the restraint had made Mr Briggs even more distressed, adding: "He just seemed to be shouting louder, groaning louder.
"That's what gave me the impression he was certainly more distressed once on the floor being arrested than running down the road going into shops."
When asked if the officer on top of Mr Briggs could have been putting handcuffs on him then restraining his legs, Mr Bennett said: "It might be right.
"I didn't see him holding his legs. All I can remember is him being handcuffed and the policeman sitting on him."
The inquest continues.