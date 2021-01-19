Luton woman who died from head injury named as Beata Fortuna
A woman who died from head injuries in Luton has been named by police.
Beata Fortuna, 53, died the day after she was found by emergency services on Chapel Street at about 02:00 GMT on 29 December.
A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder while two men and a woman, all in their 50s, and a man in his 30s, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
They have all been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
A post-mortem examination carried out on 2 January found the cause of death to be a head injury, police said.
Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with Ms Fortuna's family and friends at this extremely difficult time and we are hopeful that our investigation will provide answers for them."
