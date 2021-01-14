BBC News

Police hunt South Mimms music event organiser facing £10k Covid fine

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightHertfordshire Constabulary
image captionHertfordshire Constabulary confiscated DJ equipment and alcohol from the unlicensed event

Officers are searching for the organiser of a music event attended by around 150 people, who is facing a £10,000 fine.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said the event in South Mimms on Wednesday had breached coronavirus regulations.

One person was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and 12 people were fined £200.

Insp Kio Bozorgi said: "This is completely unacceptable behaviour given the current climate."

Police were called to a property in Blanche Lane, South Mimms in Hertsmere at 20:00 GMT following reports of a large number of vehicles parked there.

  • Partygoers fined for celebrating 30th birthday
  • Students fined £10,000 for Covid breach party
  • Woman fined £10,000 at city centre Covid protest

Officers searched a white van and found a large quantity of alcohol inside. They entered the property and seized music equipment including DJ mixing decks and amplifiers.

image copyrightHertfordshire Constabulary
image captionAs well as confiscating DJ equipment, police have issued 12 fixed penalty notices following the unlicensed music event

Mr Bozorgi said police were continuing to "conduct extensive enquiries" to find out who organised the event.

He said as well as being a Covid-19 risk, such events have no health and safety precautions, no risk assessments, no crowd control measures, and medical staff or security provision on site.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid-19: Priti Patel defends police lockdown fines

    Published
    4 days ago

  • Covid-19: Hertfordshire partygoers fined for celebrating 30th birthday

    Published
    10 December 2020

  • Covid-19: University of East Anglia party students fined £10,000

    Published
    12 October 2020

  • Covid restrictions: Norwich protest woman given £10k fixed penalty

    Published
    25 September 2020

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.