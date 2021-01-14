Hertfordshire flooding: Cars stranded and roads closed after heavy rain
Heavy rain has led to flooding across parts of Hertfordshire, with a number of roads affected and vehicles trapped.
The Environment Agency has issued 18 flood alerts across the county and four warnings - meaning flooding to properties is possible.
People are being urged to take care after a number of vehicles got stuck, including a lorry, the driver of which was assisted by volunteers.
Police said they were also dealing with a number of flood-related calls.
Officers from the east Hertfordshire unit came to the rescue of a driver whose car was stuck in deep water in the Little Hadham area.
Another three cars became trapped in water in Clothall Road, Baldock.
A spokeswoman from the county's police force said as of 13:00 GMT they had received about 20 calls relating to flooding and had assisted at a further five locations.
Volunteer organisation Hertfordshire Boat Rescue said it had been out helping, and advised drivers to "be careful and not to drive into floodwater".
The group assisted a lorry driver whose vehicle had become stuck in water near Much Hadham, and they posted photographs of fast-moving floodwater as a warning.
Hertfordshire's fire service has also been kept busy, with crews from Buntingford spending the early hours of the morning tackling flooding on roads and pumping water out from inside properties in the area.
On arrival crews found a substantial amount of water effecting roads and property.
Highways England has also tweeted about flooding affecting parts of the M25 in Hertfordshire.
