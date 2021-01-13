Leon Briggs: Man detained by police died after 'prone restraint'
A man who was restrained by police died from "amphetamine intoxication with prone restraint and prolonged struggling", an inquest has heard.
Leon Briggs, 39, died in November 2013 after being detained under the Mental Health Act at Luton police station.
Senior Coroner Emma Whitting gave the results of a post-mortem examination on the first day of Mr Briggs' inquest.
Ms Whitting said his family should not have had to have waited seven years to find out how he died.
"No family should have to wait the length of time Leon Briggs' family has done to learn how he died," the senior coroner for Bedfordshire said.
Mr Briggs, from Luton, was being held under section 136 of the Mental Health Act following concerns about his behaviour on Marsh Road in the town.
Section 136 gives police the power to take a person of concern from a public place to a place of safety.
Mr Briggs was restrained and placed in a cell at the station. He became unconscious and was pronounced dead in hospital on 4 November 2013.
In a statement read at the hearing, Margaret Briggs said she had become worried about her son's mental state in the weeks before his death.
Mr Briggs had previously told his mother people had been trying to kill him with lasers, jurors heard.
The inquest continues.