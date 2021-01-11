BBC News

Baldock Tesco fire sees supermarket evacuated

Staff had to be evacuated from a Tesco supermarket after a fire broke.

The blaze started at the Tesco Extra store in Baldock, Hertfordshire, at about 18:40 GMT on Sunday.

Six crews and an aerial platform were used after the fire started in a generator room on the second floor, the Herts Fire and Rescue Service said.

Everyone got out safely and the fire was put out shortly before 22:00. The store was closed to customers at the time it broke out.

A spokesman from Tesco said the shop on the town's High Street had reopened.

