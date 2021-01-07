Covid-19: Patients queue for vaccine as 'wi-fi goes down'
- Published
Long queues built up at a GP-led Covid-19 vaccination centre after its "wi-fi went down".
Staff resorted to "a paper-based" system amid the delays at Batchwood Hall in St Albans, Hertfordshire.
Stan Kiddle posted pictures of the queues but said after an "initial logjam", his mother was "in and out very quickly" for her jab.
Parkbury House Surgery offered "sincere apologies" and said all of the session's patients were vaccinated.
The surgery said: "Unfortunately the wi-fi went down at the St Albans vaccine site this morning, meaning we had to resort to a manual, paper-based back-up system, which caused a slight delay for patients."
It advised the fire and police services, as well as the district council, and wi-fi was up and running for the afternoon's session.
The practice has run "six previous smooth" clinics since it began rolling out the coronavirus vaccination in the second week of December, it added.
The "staff were brilliant at making sure everyone was OK", said Mr Kiddle.
A spokesman for Herts Valleys CCG said: "All patients booked in for their vaccinations received them before lunchtime as planned."
The site at a former nightclub is one of a series of GP-led local vaccination centres to open in west Hertfordshire.
Thousands of people in priority groups across the area have received their first dose of the vaccine in recent weeks.