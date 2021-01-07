'Mr Christmas' lights switched off for last time in Croxley Green
The family of a man known affectionately as Mr Christmas has turned off his festive lights for the last time.
Dave Edwards, 86, lit up his home in Croxley Green, Hertfordshire, with extravagant light displays for 42 years to raise money for charity.
He died from cancer on the eve of his annual switch-on in November.
His daughter Sharon Markham called on local residents to "continue to light up Croxley every year".
Mr Edwards started putting up the light display with his wife - who died three years ago - as a competition with a house across the street, and continued to build on the set over the years.
Mrs Markham said each year they raised about £5,000 for charity, but this year a "record amount" of more than £10,000 had been donated.
When his family said the 2020 display would be the last due to Mr Edwards's failing health, people across the village rallied together by installing their own displays in his honour.
Turning off the lights at 21:23 GMT on Wednesday, in an event filmed for the Mr Christmas Facebook page, Mrs Markham thanked the community for its support over the years.
"Without you we could not have achieved the things we have done," she said.
"I thought turning the lights on was hard enough but switching them off - this moment has been worrying me for months and now it's finally here.
"For now, though, we say goodbye and we thank Mr and Mrs Christmas for all the joy they have brought us all.
"We ask you all to continue to light up Croxley every year."
