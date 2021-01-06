Covid-19: Tributes paid to 'devoted' Bedfordshire fireman Chris Page
Colleagues of a firefighter who died from Covid-19 have paid tribute to their "friend, mentor and hero".
Chris Page, who was based at Sandy Fire Station in Bedfordshire, died on Tuesday, the fire service said.
Colleagues described him as someone who "devoted all of his time to help others" and said they could not explain the grief of losing "a true friend".
Mr Page, a father of two daughters, had served in the fire service for more than 19 years.
He had also delivered the Fire Cadet Scheme for the past 15 years.
Colleague Ben Watson said the crew were "in shock and disbelief" at his death and it was "almost like this was a bad dream".
"As a 13-year-old kid with autism and social anxiety, it was hard to pursue something that you felt like would take a lifetime to get used to," Mr Watson said.
"This wonderful man found me and helped me overcome my fears of the world and set me on my greatest path yet."
A statement on Sandy Fire Station's Facebook page said: "Chris was the go-to dad to the younger members of our crew and a voice of reasoning for the older members.
"His calm collective, helpful nature at station and during every incident he attended is something we cannot replace."
Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service's chief fire officer, Paul Fuller CBE, said: "We are all devastated and shocked at this sudden and tragic loss of our friend and colleague who will be missed by so many."