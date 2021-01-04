BBC News

Milton Keynes stabbing: Boy, 16, denies murder of Lewis Wenman

image captionThames Valley Police said the post-mortem examination concluded the 17-year-old died from a stab wound to the chest

A 16-year-old boy has denied killing a teenager who was stabbed to death.

Lewis Wenman, 17, died after an incident in Tyburn Avenue, Milton Keynes, at about 18:40 GMT on 7 November and a post-mortem examination concluded he was stabbed in the chest.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded not guilty to murder at Luton Crown Court, and also denied a charge of theft.

He is due to stand trial at the same court in June.

