Milton Keynes Jay Fathers' death: Callum Aylett charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder after an 18-year-old died from a stab wound on New Year's Day.
Callum Aylett, 21, of Stantonbury in Milton Keynes, is accused of killing Jay Fathers, who was found with serious injuries in Walshs Manor and died later in hospital.
He has also been charged with the attempted murder of a 49-year-old man.
Mr Aylett of Walshs Manor will appear before magistrates in Milton Keynes later.
Thames Valley Police were called to reports of an altercation in Walshs Manor at about 03:00 GMT and found two men with serious injuries.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Fathers died from a stab wound to the abdomen.
The second man remains in hospital in a stable condition.