Milton Keynes stabbing victim named by police
- Published
An 18-year-old who died after being stabbed in the early hours of New Year's Day has been named by police.
Jay Fathers died in hospital after police were called to reports of an altercation in Walshs Manor, Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, at about 03:00 GMT.
A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the abdomen.
Police have been granted more time to question a 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 49-year-old man who suffered serious injuries in the same incident was also taken to hospital.
Det Ch Insp Andy Howard from Thames Valley Police said: "We extend our thoughts and sympathies to Jay's family, and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this very distressing time."
He urged anyone with information to contact officers on 101.