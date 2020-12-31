Coronavirus: Doctors hail progress after PPE legal challenge
- Published
A couple working on the NHS front line say their legal action has led to major changes in how staff are advised to use personal protective equipment (PPE).
Doctors Nishant Joshi and Meenal Viz scalled for a judicial review in May amid concerns over the use of PPE as the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
They said the "landmark case" had sparked changes, such as doctors no longer being asked to reuse masks.
The government said the changes were not "the result of any litigation".
The judicial review was brought to a close by both parties before it reached court, with Dr Joshi and Dr Viz saying both sides were satisfied appropriate changes had been made.
The couple's campaign was motivated by the death of pregnant nurse Mary Agyapong, who contracted Covid-19 and died at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital on 12 April.
Dr Viz, who at the time was expecting the couple's first child, protested outside Downing Street during the first national lockdown.
The couple said the case resulted in the government revoking guidance which encouraged the reuse of PPE such as surgical face masks, even in high-risk areas.
A new government committee devoted to safeguarding black and ethnic minority healthcare workers has also been formed.
In a joint statement, the couple said the "judicial review shows healthcare workers have a voice".
They said: "Doctors, nurses and carers have been the backbone of our pandemic response.
"We have lost far too many of our colleagues, and we continue to seek accountability for this national tragedy.
"Once a detailed enquiry is completed it is likely that the PPE omnishambles will be remembered as a national scandal."
The Department of Health and Social Care said it had "been working tirelessly to get PPE to the front line" with more than 6.2 billion items delivered to date.
It said: "Any changes are the result of the ongoing work of the department and not a result of any litigation."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk