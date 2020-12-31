Grace Victory: YouTuber with Covid 'responding well to treatment'
- Published
The family of a YouTuber with Covid-19 who was placed in an induced coma say she is "responding well to treatment".
Grace Victory, 30, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, developed mild symptoms two weeks ago but was taken into intensive care on Christmas Day.
The move came a day after she gave birth to her first child, a boy, who was not due to be born until February.
Her family said they were "truly overwhelmed" by the "amount of love" sent to Grace.
Also known as 'The Internet's Big Sister', she joined YouTube in March 2011 and has amassed more than 221,000 subscribers with her videos about body image and pregnancy.
The update, posted on Instagram Stories, said: "Grace is currently stable and responding well to treatment.
"We as a family are truly overwhelmed by the amount of love and well-wishes sent to our Grace and we want to thank each and every one of you for casting a light of hope our way.
"Please keep Grace in your thoughts and prayers.
"Let's get her home."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk