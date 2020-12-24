BBC News

'Widespread flooding' causes several roads in Beds and Bucks to be closed

image captionFlooding was seen in Stony Stratford High Street in Milton Keynes

There has been "widespread flooding" in Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire with "reports of cars becoming stuck in floodwaters", fire services say.

The counties were hit by heavy rain on Wednesday, with cars abandoned on flooded roads.

Bedford Borough Council said roads are closed "following heavy and persistent rainfall".

Buckinghamshire fire service said areas of Stony Stratford and Buckingham were flooded.

Bedford Mayor Dave Hodgson said: "Floodwaters can be much deeper and more dangerous than they look. Do not try to drive through floodwater."

He urged people to stay at home wherever possible and to avoid travel, particularly in the north of the borough.

The borough council said its highways and resilience teams, together with Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue, are helping motorists and residents affected by the floods.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it has distributed sandbags after flooding on Stony Stratford High Street in Milton Keynes.

Milton Keynes Council said roads were also closed near Newport Pagnell, Stoke Goldington, Olney and Weston Underwood.

image captionBedfordshire Fire and Rescue said the flooding had made hit the north of the county
