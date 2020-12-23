Nine puppies found dumped by Buckinghamshire road
The RSPCA is investigating after the bodies of nine puppies were found dumped on a roadside.
A passerby discovered them on Friday in Berwick Road, Marlow, Buckinghamshire.
The charity said the dogs were about eight weeks old and probably born at a puppy farm to be sold for Christmas and then discarded when they became ill.
Inspector Becky Timberlake said: "It's disgusting. These were living, breathing puppies who deserved so much better."
"It's not clear why the pups died, but parvovirus is rife among poorly-bred, puppy-farmed dogs, and dealers don't seek veterinary help as they don't want to rouse suspicion or spend money which will impact on their profits," she said.
"They'd rather leave puppies to suffer, grow weaker and sicker, and, eventually, die than to spend money on getting them help. And they then discard them like rubbish at the side of the road."
The RSPCA said the dogs were were a mix of lurcher and terrier-type breeds and had no obvious injuries so were suspected to have died from a virus or infection.
It urged anyone with information to come forward to help track down those responsible.