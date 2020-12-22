Covid-19: Latest figures for Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire
There have been more than two million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK and more than 67,000 people have died, government figures show.
However, these figures include only those who have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus and other measures suggest the number of deaths is higher.
Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Peterborough are all in tier four - the highest level of restrictions.
It means people in those districts cannot form Christmas bubbles and all non-essential shops must close, along with hair salons and leisure centres.
Northamptonshire and the rest of Cambridgeshire remain in tier two.
The rate in Broxbourne was 802.8 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 18 December - the 16th-highest for a district in England.
Milton Keynes had the 36th highest rate in England with 605.3 cases per 100,000 people, almost double the rate a week ago.
All districts in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire had a week-on-week rise.
Below is a table showing the rate of cases per 100,000 people by council district in the week to 18 December, and the figure at the same point a week ago.
Below is how many people have tested positive for coronavirus in the week to 18 December per county, and the figure at the same point a week ago.
The table below shows how many people have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
Click here for the latest figures for Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.
For a more detailed look at coronavirus where you live, use the BBC's postcode checker:
Or you could use this interactive map to check your district:
Sorry, your browser cannot display this map
