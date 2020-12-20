Hertfordshire health chief: 'No alternative' to tier 4
A tier four area's health chief said there was "no alternative" to imposing stricter coronavirus restrictions.
But Jim McManus, the director of public health for Hertfordshire, said a "six month plan" for social distancing rules was needed.
The county moved into England's new tier of Covid-19 restrictions meaning no travelling in or out of the area.
Mr McManus said: "We need to do these measures for each other otherwise we're not going to get out of this."
He said the announcement of tier four restrictions was a "surprise" but "sensible".
"We do need to take action when this virus is transmitting more readily and given the high numbers we are in I don't think we really had much alternative," he said.
He urged residents to return to the "level of rigor we had going on in early summer".
"I think the thing is we've all gotten tired and we've all kind of eased off the restrictions a little," he added.
Mr McManus, also the vice-president Association of Directors of Public Health, said a level of social distancing restrictions should be imposed longer term.
He said: "The vaccine is here, its a tremendous achievement, but that'll take some months to develop the population immunity needed to be able to ease off restrictions."
The health official said to get to a point where the vaccine can "do its job" everyone should treat themselves and others "as if they are infectious".
In tier four people cannot form Christmas bubbles and all non-essential shops must close, along with hair salons and leisure centres.
Mr McManus said he "spent a few hours feeling very sorrowful" after his Christmas plans changed, but added it was "nothing compared to the pain of people who have lost loved ones to Covid".
He said it was only the second time in his life he would not see his mother during the festive period, the other being when we was treated for blood cancer.
"It's a complete change, so it'll be me and next door's cat this year and I'm not sure the cat's talking to me," he added.
