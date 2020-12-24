Covid means rise in Cranfield students staying on campus over Christmas
By Alex Pope
BBC News Online
- Published
A university says it has about 700 students staying on campus this Christmas due to the Covid-19 pandemic compared to about 100 last year.
Cranfield University in Bedfordshire said it would be providing dinners and other support to international students who had not been able to go home.
Alison Whalem, director of student experience, said "we have a responsibility to keep them safe."
Students said they were grateful for the "warmth" they had been shown.
The site, in tier four, means there is a ban on travelling in or out of the area, and only essential shops can stay open.
Earlier this year, Cranfield faced criticism about the levels of support foreign students were getting, and charities offered food handouts..
Ms Whalem said: "The message is we are not closed, staff contact is still there."
Access to student advisors and mental health counsellors had been organised, as well as takeaway meal provision from campus restaurants, and Zoom hook-ups for things like yoga, quizzes and question and answer sessions
Zongjian Yuan, 28, who is from China, said: "I can still get a meal, and order a Christmas lunch. That is really great as I don't have the skills or a place to cook.
"I even received an email to say that if I need mental health support, I can find someone to talk to.
"I don't need that, but I know who to contact and that is very great."
Ronit Kamboj, 24, from India, wanted to "explore the UK" during the festive break, which he is now unable to do.
"The university is holding so many different things, it just gives me a sense of warmth knowing that I am connected to all the students [via Zoom] and this way I can get to know more about their culture," he said.
"I will have time to read books, build a matchstick model and catch up on my assignments."
