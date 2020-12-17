Hertfordshire policeman Michael Grigg jailed for child sex offences
- Published
A serving "predatory" police officer has been jailed after being found guilty of child sex offences.
Sgt Michael Grigg, 34, of Hertfordshire Police, was sentenced to six and a half years at Harrow Crown Court.
A jury found him guilty on two counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child between 2007 and 2012.
Police said he committed the offences while working as a cadet leader and his actions "amounted to a gross abuse of his position".
He has been placed on the sex offenders' register for life and is subject to a sexual harm prevention order.
Grigg, formerly of Hatfield, was arrested as part of an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) managed investigation conducted by Hertfordshire Constabulary's Safeguarding Command, police said.
Det Supt Michael Trotman said: "Grigg's predatory actions amounted to a gross abuse of his position of trust in the most calculated and appalling way.
"We pay tribute to the courage of the victim, who bravely came forward and had to go through the ordeal of giving evidence at court.
"Grigg's lack of remorse throughout the course of the investigation and subsequent trial has been startling."
He said the force had reviewed its process in line with IOPC recommendations around the management of police cadet records and are fully compliant with the updated national guidelines.
Grigg has been suspended from his role and will face a misconduct hearing.
