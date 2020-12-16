Milton Keynes: Man 'stabbed by stranger' at shopping centre
A man has been left with "multiple puncture wounds" to his head and body after a stranger stabbed him at a bus stop.
The 23-year-old victim was at the Kingston Centre retail park in Milton Keynes at about 07:00 GMT when the assault took place.
He received hospital treatment and has since been discharged.
Police said they were looking for a 6ft (1.8m) skinny black man wearing a black hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms.
They also issued an appeal for CCTV or dashcam footage.
Det Sgt Luke Grove from Thames Valley Police said: "Thankfully the victim's injuries were not serious... but this does not lessen the nature of the incident."
