Covid-19: Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire move to tier 3

Published
image captionLatest statistics show Broxbourne has 556.1 cases per 100,000 of the population and is ninth in England overall for the highest number of cases

Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and all of Hertfordshire will move into England's highest tier of coronavirus restrictions.

The government has announced these areas, currently in tier two, will be tier three from 00:01 GMT on Saturday.

The restrictions will see pubs and restaurants closed, except for takeaway and delivery services.

Hertsmere, Three Rivers, Watford and Broxbourne in Hertfordshire moved into tier three on Wednesday.

All 18 of the local authority areas in these three counties are seeing the number of cases per 100,000 of the population rise, with 10 of them above the England-wide average rate of 205.7 per 100,000 people.

Broxbourne, with 556.1 cases per 100,000 people, has the ninth-highest case rate in England overall.

In tier three, the latest restrictions mean households must not mix indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens and the rule of six applies in outdoor public spaces.

As well as the closure of pubs and restaurants, indoor entertainment venues must shut and no fans will be allowed in sport stadiums.

The table below shows how many people have tested positive for coronavirus in the week to 11 December by county, and the figure at the same point a week ago.

The table below shows how many people have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

