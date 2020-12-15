Hatfield block of flats fire: Residents rescued as roof 'collapses'
A number of residents of retirement flats have had to be rescued after a "significant fire" in its roof.
Emergency services were called to Ashley Court, Wellfield Road, in Hatfield, in the early hours, Hertfordshire Fire Service said.
Twelve engines attended to bring the fire under control and investigations were ongoing to determine the cause.
Wellfield Road and Stockbreach Road remained closed. An eyewitness said the roof had collapsed.
Darryl Keen, chief fire officer, said it was a "significant fire in the roof space of the building".
He said the building was evacuated and a "small number" of residents were rescued.
"A reception centre has been opened for everyone who has been affected by this fire," he said.
Mark Gray, who lives close by, said his mother used to live in what he described as a residents assisted-living block.
Hertfordshire Age UK said it is urgently collecting clothes, in all sizes, for the male and female residents, at its head offices in Welwyn Garden City.
