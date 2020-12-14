Covid-19: South of Hertfordshire to enter tier three
The south of Hertfordshire will move into England's highest tier of coronavirus restrictions from 00:01 GMT on Wednesday.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said told the House of Commons that parts of the county, along with London and parts of Essex, would enter tier three.
The decision affects Broxbourne, Hertsmere, Watford and Three Rivers.
The tier three restrictions will see pubs and restaurants closed except for takeaway and delivery services.
The move was made ahead of a review of tiers nationally due to take place on Wednesday.
The remaining six district council areas in Hertfordshire will remain in tier two ahead of that review.
The infection rate in Broxbourne was 390 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 9 December - the 16th highest for a district in England.
Watford had the 37th highest rate with 272 cases per 100,000 people, while Hertsmere recorded 237 cases per 100,000 people.
The leader of Hertfordshire County Council, David Williams, said the authority recognised the "concerns that this escalation will prompt with both residents and businesses and the additional restrictions and tougher rules that this involves.
"The government has taken this decision in response to the very significant increase in case numbers across the county and due to the proximity of these four district areas to north London and Essex where infection rates have also been growing significantly."
He said people "must all stay disciplined and stick to the guidance and rules if we are to improve the situation in Hertfordshire."
The elected Mayor of Watford, Peter Taylor, said the new measures "mean pubs, cafes and restaurants in the borough will have to close and people should stick to just going out when absolutely necessary."
He added: "I know this will be tough on a lot of people, but if we follow the rules hopefully we can bring the numbers down in Watford and return to a less restrictive set of measures as soon as possible."
What are tier three (very high) rules?
- You cannot mix indoors, in private gardens or in most outdoor venues, except with your household or bubble
- You can meet in a group of up to six in other outdoor spaces, such as parks, beaches or countryside
- Shops, gyms and personal care services (such as hairdressing) can stay open
- Bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants must stay closed, except for delivery and takeaway
- Sports fans cannot attend events in stadiums
- Indoor entertainment venues - such as bowling alleys and cinemas - must stay closed
- People are advised not to travel to and from tier three areas