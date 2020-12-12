Sharnbrook Mill Theatre's curtain up after £60k revamp
The smell of greasepaint and the roar of the crowd are returning to an amateur theatre which used lockdown to carry out a £60,000 renovation.
Sharnbrook Mill Theatre in Bedfordshire had raised funds over several years and took advantage of its empty auditorium.
It reopens on Saturday with A Christmas Carol.
Facilities manager Gerry Stafford said it was "too good an opportunity to miss" to fit air conditioning and spruce up the bar and foyer.
The theatre usually stages four productions a year but was forced to shut down in March, like all venues, after a run of just one play.
Shows were cancelled and tickets refunded, but the theatre company decided to use the downtime to tackle some long-standing issues at the converted flour mill, part of which dates back to 1703.
'Big difference'
"We had a big crack in the foyer, so that was repaired and made presentable, and we've completely redone the bar," said Mr Stafford.
"The auditorium was covered in scaffolding to have the air conditioning fitted, so while it was there we used it to repaint the auditorium.
"I do think anyone who has been before will notice a big difference."
It had a shortfall in funds of £20,000 but has fundraising activities lined up at the reopened theatre, including Saturday's performance.
"It's a one-man show by Gerald Dickens, the great-great grandson of Charles Dickens," said Mr Stafford.
"We are very lucky to get him as he's very much in demand at this time of year, and is usually performing in the US."
Two years ago, the theatre installed hi-tech heating using the stream that had once powered the mill.
The theatre company hopes to stage three small-cast plays in 2021 to ensure social distancing during rehearsals and performances.