Covid-19: Woman whose brothers died nine days apart 'dreads' UK return
- Published
A woman whose two brothers died with Covid-19 about a week apart has said she is "dreading" returning to the UK from the US.
Olume Ivowi, 46, died on 10 April and his brother Isi, 38, who had Down's syndrome, died on 19 April.
Older sister Ida Ivowi, who lives in New York, has not yet been able to return to the UK but spends time with her family online.
But she does not know how she will cope when "physically in their presence".
Ms Ivowi, an IT consultant, said that within an hour of being told Olume, of Luton, was in Luton and Dunstable Hospital, she got a phone call to say he had died.
While still coming to terms with that, she got the call to say that Isi was in Milton Keynes Hospital.
Although told to "expect the worst", she was still "taken aback" to be told he had died.
Rather than being able to attend a funeral, she had to watch online with only her other brother Osi and a few other family members allowed to be there.
So far, her grieving has been done remotely and contact with family has taken place via Zoom, which has been a "lifeline" for her.
"We have a meeting, just to make sure everybody is OK," she said.
"With all of the travel restrictions, and then with the virus resurging right now, it just doesn't make sense for me to travel."
She said when she was finally able to hug her family, she would be "afraid of actually doing that".
"For now... we have the Zoom calls and everything is OK, but I really don't know how it's going to work when I'm physically in their presence," she said.
"And I don't know [generally] how I'm going to cope when I'm physically in the UK because it will bring back everything, [there are] so many memories.
"I am actually dreading it. I am seen as a strong person but I really don't know how I'm going to cope with that."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk